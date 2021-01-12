PlayStation 5 Sold Out In India Within Minutes. Twitter Fumes

The PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,900

Sony's much-awaited PlayStation 5 was sold out within minutes in India soon after it was available for pre-order today. Online orders began at 12pm today on various e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart and Sony Center among others. Within minutes, all websites said the PS5 was either sold out or not available disappointing many game enthusiasts.

On Amazon, the PS5 was sold out in barely 3 seconds and on Flipkart it took just 15 seconds. The console was sold out on Sony in five minutes although they got a restock later. Stocks lasted on Croma for 10 minutes and Reliance Digital had it for about 13-14 minutes. Some stores crashed immediately.

Not just India, the PS5 sold out in minutes across the world leaving many angry.

People were quick to show their disappointment and anger on Twitter.

@PlayStation@PlayStationIN Too bad about pre-ordering #ps5 in india. it wasn't even 12:00 and already #Amazon showing as "unavailable" and other sites too.. I think they only had single digit availability of consoles.. very "disappointed"👎👎👎 — Kumaran (@kumarankal) January 12, 2021

I failed at getting a preorder for the #PS5

It was sold out after 30 seconds... pic.twitter.com/kON8M1Qexl — Dante (@AblazaLuis) November 20, 2020

The gaming console is priced at Rs 49,900. It comes with a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive - the only option given to Indian PlayStation fans - as Sony decided not to bring PS5 Digital Edition to the country at this moment.

A Reliance Digital store employee said they were allotted two pre-bookings per store which were swept away instantaneously.

Sony asked customers to be in touch with retailers for the next order phase and not go to stores to buy the PS5, keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind.

"PS5 has met with unprecedented enthusiasm by PlayStation fans in India, resulting in a stockout during the pre-order period. Keeping the current situation in mind, we kindly urge all customers to keep their health and safety first and refrain from visiting any retail store to pre-order a PS5. Please stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase," Sony said in a statement.

The PlayStation 5 will launch on February 2.