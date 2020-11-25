Protesting Farmers On Way To Delhi Face Water Cannons In Haryana

Dramatic images from the spot showed water cannons being fired at the huge crowd.

Protesting farmers' march to Delhi faced roadblock soon after crossing the state border today. After crossing the barricades at Ambala, hundreds of farmers faced water cannons at Kurukshetra, nearly 90 km inside Haryana.

Dramatic visuals from the spot showed massive jets of water being fired at a huge crowd on the highway barricaded by the police. People, thoroughly drenched in the cold winter evening, ran helter-skelter.

Some of the farmers managed to break through the barricade.

The farmers from Haryana are already marching towards Sonepat, where they will stay overnight and leave for Delhi tomorrow morning.



Massive security arrangements have been made at the Delhi-Haryana border at Gurugram. The build-up is the heaviest on the Haryana side. The Delhi police have also gathered at the spot, determined not to let the protesters in.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had rejected all requests from farmers' organisations to hold a protest in the national capital against the farm laws and said they would take legal action against violators.

But the farmers, undaunted, have been planning to reach Delhi on November 26 through five highways as part of their "Delhi Chalo" march call.