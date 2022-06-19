'Protest Peacefully, But Don't Stop': Priyanka Gandhi At 'Agnipath' Sit-In

Congress MPs and leaders staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar today

Amid the protests against 'Agnipath', the centre's new scheme for military recruitments, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said the new plan will "finish Army".

Addressing the Congress's Satyagraha on the burning issue, she urged the protesters to continue their agitation peacefully and "topple" the government.

"This scheme will kill the youth of the country, will finish the Army. Please see the intent of this government. Topple it through democratic, peaceful and non-violent means. Your objective should be to bring a government that is true to the nation and protects the country's assets. I urge you to protest peacefully, but don't stop. These are your rights, this is your country and it is your duty to protect it. Every leader and worker of the Congress is with you," Ms Gandhi Vadra is heard saying in a video shared by news agency ANI.

Congress MPs and leaders staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar today to protest against the scheme that has sparked massive protests across the country.

Jairam Ramesh, Rajiv Shukla, Sachin Pilot, Salman Khurshid and Alka Lamba were among the top Congress leaders who took part in the protest.

Heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces was seen at the protest site. The entry and exit points to Jantar Mantar were blocked.

The Agnipath scheme provides for recruitment of youngsters in the age group of 17-and-half to 21 years for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.