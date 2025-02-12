Protest Erupts After Meat Found In Hyderabad Temple Complex, Cops Begin Probe

A protest was held on Wednesday after pieces of meat were found in a temple premises at Tappachabutra in old city here.

According to police, the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday inside the temple complex housing Hanuman and Shiv mandir under Tappachabutra Police Station limits and four teams were investigating the incident.

A temple committee member said someone threw meat near the Shiv Lingam and devotees who came for puja noticed it and informed about it.

Local people along with members of BJYM gathered in front of the temple and held a protest condemning the incident. The protesters raised slogans demanding justice.

A senior police official told media persons that they got information that pieces of meat was found inside the temple and that they were investigating the incident from all angles. Footage from CCTV cameras was also being examined, he said.

"Some mischief monger has created this kind of a scene. The situation is peaceful and we are taking stock of the situation. So far it is not confirmed how it happened as it could have been brought by an animal or a person or if it was brought by a person with an unsound mind. It will be ascertained in the investigation," the official said.

"We are examining different aspects of the incident...whether it is a human angle or otherwise we will examine all angles and nab those responsible at the earliest," the official further said.

A case was registered and further investigation is on, he said. Additional forces were deployed near the temple.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)