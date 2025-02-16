Protest Against President's Rule Continues In Manipur, Meiteis Demand Rollback

Days after President's Rule was imposed in Manipur, protests could be seen at different parts of Valley areas. While the Kuki-dominated hill districts welcomed the Central government's decision, the civil society organisations based in Meitei-dominated valley districts have been demanding the revocation of the decision.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity demanded the revocation of President's Rule and asked the Central Government to reinstate the popular government.

Ten MLAs from the Kuki community, however, have welcomed the decision.

Different women's groups from Imphal East gathered at Thumbutgong Brahmapur areas today and shouted slogans, demanding a popular government in the state as soon as possible.

Talking to media persons, woman volunteer BM Roji said people are angry and suffering due to political instability in the state. Different Meira Paibi organisations are protesting against the Central government's decision to impose President's Rule, she said.

After many tribal organisations of Kuki-Zo-Hmar communities, 10 Manipur tribal MLAs, who have also been demanding separate administrations or a Union Territory with the legislature for tribals in the state, expressed hope today that the Centre would lay out a comprehensive political roadmap for peace.

The ten tribal legislators, of which seven belong to the BJP, while acknowledging the Centre's decision to place the Manipur Assembly under suspended animation, expressed hope that the government would lay out a comprehensive political roadmap for peace and justice under a negotiated settlement.

"We also look forward to time-bound measures to end the sufferings that the conflict-affected and internally displaced people continue to undergo," the MLAs said in a joint statement.

