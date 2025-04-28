Protest Against Embankment Built By Bangladesh Near Tripura Border

The Youth Tipra Federation or YTF, the youth wing of the ruling BJP's alliance partner Tipra Motha party, staged a major protest on Monday at Bankar Market near the Bangladesh border in south Tripura, raising concerns over a high-rise embankment built by Bangladesh next to the Muhari river, close to the zero line. Bangladesh is building the embankment along the international border and locals fear floods in the Indian side, especially during monsoon.

Carrying the Indian flag and party banners, the protesters attempted to march toward the embankment site. But they were halted by a heavy contingent of security forces, including Border Security Force personnel, who cited the risk of escalating tensions along the sensitive border region.

During the protest, YTF members raised anti-Bangladesh slogans and trampled on posters of Mohammad Yunus, the chief advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, who recently made controversial comments in China, describing northeast India as "landlocked" and portraying Bangladesh as its "gateway to the sea" as he sought Chinese investment.

Following negotiations between security officials and YTF leaders, including state president Suraj Debbarma and TTAADC South Zone chairman David Murasingh, a delegation was permitted to visit the border area to inspect the embankment and hold a symbolic protest.

Speaking to the media later, YTF president Suraj Debbarma accused the Bangladeshi government of violating international border norms by building the embankment so close to Indian territory.

"As citizens of India, it is our right and duty to protect our land and borders," Mr Debbarma asserted.

He questioned why the government has not taken strong action against Bangladesh's activities yet and warned that Tipra Motha's "warriors of Maharaja" (referring to the party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma) would not tolerate any encroachment.

Mr Debbarma further threatened that if Bangladesh attempts to seize even an inch of India's land, Tipra Motha would intensify their demand for a "Greater Tipraland," reclaiming areas like the Chittagong Hill Tracts and Cox's Bazar, which were historically part of the erstwhile princely state of Tripura before Partition.

Local villagers in Belonia, meanwhile, echoed concerns about the new embankment and urged Indian authorities to expedite the construction of a protective embankment on their side to prevent potential flooding during the upcoming rainy season.