What People Are Tweeting Ahead Of Propose Day

Propose Day makes it an appropriate day to confess love. (Representational)

Some say proposing to your crush or love interest is like appearing for a life-altering examination. Getting down on one's knee and asking your crush or love interest: "Will you spend your life with me?" can either turn as a "special moment" or nightmare.

Like any other examination, Propose Day also comes with a scheduled date. Couples and singles across the globe wait for February 8, in the Valintine's week, to express their feelings for their prospective "better half".

No matter if you are an introvert or extrovert, telling the love of your life, your innermost feeling and emotions are never easy. While couples cherish the day when they started their romantic journey together, singles use the occasion to express their buried feelings for someone special. It is essential to let the other person know how you feel about him/her and Propose Day makes it an appropriate day to confess love.

There is no structured way to celebrate Propose Day. Whether you recite a romantic Shayari or propose with a diamond ring, just ensure to be true to your feelings for him/her.

Here is how people on Twitter are reacting on the day of expression:

#SpreadingSweetness Rose day falls on 7th feb & my marriage anniversary on 8th feb. My hubby is not romantic at all but last year he ordered a bunch of roses,card&chocolate & gave me at exactly 12:00 am & wished me rose day,propose day &our anniversary & it was so special for me. pic.twitter.com/kTGvWvrERl — Seema Jain (@Seemajain515) February 7, 2020

For some, Propose Day served content for meme

Yesterady, me practicing cute lines to propose on ???? day.

*Haa mujhe ????day par hi propose karna hai* ????????

Me in reality: KAMBBO J!! pic.twitter.com/KTF0tbp082 — Pulkit Sharma (@burdened_sharma) February 7, 2020

While few found a political link to the Propose Day

Delhi election is on propose day and election result is on promise day ????



Delhi will propose to Kejriwal on 8th and @ArvindKejriwal will promise for their better life on 11th ????????#DelhiElections2020#ValentineWeek@SanjayAzadSln@KejriwalSunita@msisodia — Kapil Kumar (@kapilkumar681) February 7, 2020