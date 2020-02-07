What People Are Tweeting Ahead Of Propose Day

Couples and singles across the globe wait for February 8, in the Valintine's week, to express their feelings for their prospective "better half".

Propose Day makes it an appropriate day to confess love. (Representational)

Some say proposing to your crush or love interest is like appearing for a life-altering examination. Getting down on one's knee and asking your crush or love interest: "Will you spend your life with me?" can either turn as a "special moment" or nightmare.

Like any other examination, Propose Day also comes with a scheduled date. Couples and singles across the globe wait for February 8, in the Valintine's week, to express their feelings for their prospective "better half".

No matter if you are an introvert or extrovert, telling the love of your life, your innermost feeling and emotions are never easy. While couples cherish the day when they started their romantic journey together, singles use the occasion to express their buried feelings for someone special. It is essential to let the other person know how you feel about him/her and Propose Day makes it an appropriate day to confess love.

There is no structured way to celebrate Propose Day. Whether you recite a romantic Shayari or propose with a diamond ring, just ensure to be true to your feelings for him/her.

Here is how people on Twitter are reacting on the day of expression:

For some, Propose Day served content for meme

While few found a political link to the Propose Day

