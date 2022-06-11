Assam Congress Files Complaint Against BJP Leader's Prophet Remarks

Prophet Row: On Friday, protests took place in several parts of the country over Prophet remarks.

After huge protests took place in several parts of the country over the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Kumar Jindal on Prophet Muhammad, an FIR has been registered in Assam against them.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee filed a complaint after which an FIR was registered at Bhangagarh police station Guwahati and said the two leaders' statements were not only derogatory but also maligned the image of Indian civilization and the statements had affected India's unity in diversity.

Assam Congress senior spokesperson Romen Chandra Borthakur said, "Such statements negatively impact the society and should be considered as a criminal offence. Action should be taken against the BJP leaders as per the Indian Penal Code and punishment should be given to them or else it may invite unwanted circumstances in the future."

On Friday, protests took place in several parts of the country. Two people died and 10 were injured in the violence that took place in Jharkhand's Ranchi. Several parts of Ranchi were put under curfew. In Delhi, protests took place inside Jama Masjid after Friday prayers.

The BJP on June 5 suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after protests from several countries many in the gulf region over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

The Delhi Police provided security to Nupur Sharma and her family after she complained of receiving threats over her comments made on a news channel.