Property Worth Crores Destroyed In Bihar Protests, Say Sources: 10 Points

Railway property was damaged across four stations in Bihar -- Ara, Gaya, Nawada, Sitamarhi -- which bore the brunt of protests.

In Nawada alone, the damages were to the tune of Rs 3 crore. Estimates are on for the rest of the places, sources said.

Sources in the railways ministry said the workers were mostly injured in Nawada and Sitamarhi. The injured government employees included four persons from the Railway Protection Force, one fire services staffer and two men of the Railway police.

Three personnel of the Government Railway Police were injured as students threw stones in Sitamarhi.

The report also mentions two or three rounds of firing by students in Sitamarhi. A case has been registered under the Arms Act.

So far, 55 students have been detained in the state – 32 in Nawada, 22 in Jehanabad, 13 in Sitamarhi and eight in Gaya. Details are yet to come in about how many people have been named in the cases.

A passenger train was set on fire in Gaya and another was attacked with stones during the protests that erupted on Republic Day.

Visuals from Gaya showed a heavy contingent of police failed to control the protesters, who squatted on railway tracks, vandalised property, clashed with security forces and targeted several trains.

The protests were over the Non-Technical Popular Categories exam of the railways. The students are opposing a decision to hold the exam in two stages. The second stage is unfair to those who cleared the first stage, they say.