Gujarat Bridge Renovation Firm Boss Named As Prime Accused In Chargesheet

Nearly three months after the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi that killed 135 people, the promoter of Oreva Group and Ajanta Manufacturing Limited's managing director Jaysukh Patel has been named as a prime accused in a chargesheet.

Jaysukh Patel has been missing since the incident and a warrant was put out for his arrest last week. He had filed an anticipatory bail plea in a court on January 16, fearing arrest.

A 1,262-page charge-sheet names him as the main accused.

Oreva Group, a company known for making wall clocks under the Ajanta brand, was given the contract for the renovation, operation and maintenance of the 100-year-old suspension bridge over the Machchhu River. It collapsed on October 30, four days after it reopened.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the government cited several lapses by the Oreva Group in repairs, maintenance and operation of the bridge, including no restriction put on the number of persons accessing the bridge at a given point in time and no restriction on the sale of tickets, leading to unrestricted movement on the bridge.

So far, nine people have been arrested in the case, including the subcontractors, daily wage labourers who worked as ticket clerks, and security guards.