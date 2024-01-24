'Promote Ideas Instead Of Personal Attacks': Poll Body Chief To Parties

Political parties are the pivot of India's vibrant democracy and it is imperative they engage in discussions that inspire rather than divide, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday.

He also said misinformation, deepfake and Artificial Intelligence are being increasingly used to undercut the faith and trust of people in the electoral process, and warned false narratives will be met with swift and robust measures to uphold the integrity of elections.

In his message on the eve of National Voters' Day, Mr Kumar also referred to the urban and youth apathy towards casting vote and hoped that this year, the youth will make a resounding and emphatic statement by coming out to vote and motivating their peers to do the same.

The Election Commission was established on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a Republic.

For the last 14 years, January 25 is being observed as the National Voters' Day.

"Political parties are the pivot of our vibrant democracy. The Commission bases its engagement with political parties on three pillars -- full disclosure, complete involvement and assured responsiveness," Mr Kumar said.

He said as the country heads towards the Lok Sabha polls, the EC appeals to them for their continued support and assure them of our fullest cooperation.

"Fostering an ethical and respectful political discourse plays a critical role in shaping the democratic process and in influencing our young voters. It is imperative that political parties engage in discussions that inspire rather than divide, that promote ideas instead of personal attacks," the CEC said.

He said political parties are the EC's biggest stakeholders and they must become its best partners in ensuring an ethical journey.

Mr Kumar said the poll authority seeks to connect with the young generation to mitigate "youth and urban apathy that we are witnessing of late".

"I fervently believe that this year, the youth will make a resounding and emphatic statement by coming out to vote and motivating their peers to do the same," he said.

Technology, the CEC noted, has been leveraged for transparency and efficiency in all aspects of elections.

While technology has made possible many enabling features to enrich the electoral process, it has also posed various challenges to the democratic exercise, he said in a word of caution.

"Misinformation, deepfake and use of artificial intelligence are being increasingly used to undercut the faith and trust of the people in the electoral process.

"We, however, stand firm in our resolve to maintain a level playing field and foster an informed electorate. Any attempts to compromise this fundamental tenet through false narratives will be met with swift and robust measures to uphold the integrity of our elections," he warned.

