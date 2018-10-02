Prohibitory Orders Issued Ahead Of Farmers' March In Delhi Today: Live Updates

The protesters are coming to the capital with several demands.

The Delhi police on Monday issued prohibitory orders in east and north-east Delhi as thousands of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) members expected to reach the National Capital today. The order states that the march of the farmers has the potential to disrupt traffic and create law and order problems. The protesters are coming to the capital with several demands including farm loan-waiver, farmer friendly crop insurance and support for small and marginal farmers.

The rally is an echo of the massive protest of almost 5 lakh farmers spearheaded by BKU founder Mahendra Singh Tikait at Delhi's Boat Club in October 1988.

