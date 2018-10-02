Prohibitory Orders Issued Ahead Of Farmers' March In Delhi Today: Live Updates

The order said that the farmers are expected to pass through Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and proceed via Preet Vihar and Geeta Colony flyovers in east Delhi today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 02, 2018 09:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Prohibitory Orders Issued Ahead Of Farmers' March In Delhi Today: Live Updates

The protesters are coming to the capital with several demands.

The Delhi police on Monday issued prohibitory orders in east and north-east Delhi as thousands of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) members expected to reach the National Capital today. The order states that the march of the farmers has the potential to disrupt traffic and create law and order problems. The protesters are coming to the capital with several demands including farm loan-waiver, farmer friendly crop insurance and support for small and marginal farmers. 

The rally is an echo of the massive protest of almost 5 lakh farmers spearheaded by BKU founder Mahendra Singh Tikait at Delhi's Boat Club in October 1988.

Here are the LIVE Updates Of Farmers March:


Oct 02, 2018
09:22 (IST)
The protesters are marching towards the national capital with several demands including farm loan-waiver.
Oct 02, 2018
09:21 (IST)
Farmers gather at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border for "Kisan Kranti Padyatra". It has been organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU).



No more content
Comments

Trending

Farmers Protest MarchDelhi Farmers Protest March

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Suresh RainaNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusOnePlus 6TFlipkart SaleiPhone XRAmazon SaleSurface Pro 6Best Power BanksPrice ComparisonWatch Brands

................................ Advertisement ................................