Probe Ordered Into Mid-Air Brawl Of Jet Pilots: Aviation Minister

1 Share EMAIL PRINT There were objections to the reported statement made by Jet Airways yesterday. (Representational) New Delhi: A probe has been ordered into the incident of a Jet Airways' pilot allegedly slapping his woman commander on a London-Mumbai flight, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju informed the Lok Sabha today.



Responding to the issue raised by BJP's Kirit Somaiya during the Zero Hour, Mr Raju said a probe into the incident has been ordered and time-bound action would be taken.



Kirit Somaiya alleged that the incident had put the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk and sought action against the airlines and the two pilots. He claimed that both the pilots had come out of the cockpit which was a violation of rules.



He also objected to the reported statement of the airlines that the incident was the result of a misunderstanding.



Jet Airways grounded two of its senior pilots following the mid-air brawl on a London-Mumbai flight on January 1, in which the male commander allegedly slapped his female counterpart.



A Jet Airways flight with 324 passengers on board suddenly found itself in a bizarre situation on New Year. The captain and his co-pilot had a violent argument and at one point, he hit her and she left the cockpit, sources in the top regulatory body, the Director General of Civil Aviation, said.



A Jet Airways spokesperson said it was a case of "misunderstanding" between the cockpit crew which was "resolved amicably" and "the flight with 324 guests including 2 infants and 14 crew continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely".



