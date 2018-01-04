Probe Ordered Into Mid-Air Brawl Of Jet Pilots: Aviation Minister

Responding to the issue raised by BJP's Kirit Somaiya during the Zero Hour, Mr Raju said a probe into the incident has been ordered and time-bound action would be taken.
Kirit Somaiya alleged that the incident had put the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk and sought action against the airlines and the two pilots. He claimed that both the pilots had come out of the cockpit which was a violation of rules.
He also objected to the reported statement of the airlines that the incident was the result of a misunderstanding.
Jet Airways grounded two of its senior pilots following the mid-air brawl on a London-Mumbai flight on January 1, in which the male commander allegedly slapped his female counterpart.
A Jet Airways spokesperson said it was a case of "misunderstanding" between the cockpit crew which was "resolved amicably" and "the flight with 324 guests including 2 infants and 14 crew continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely".