Probe Finance Minister, PM Office Role In Vijay Mallya's Escape: Congress

Congress has targeted BJP for letting fugitive offenders like Vijay Mallya flee.

The Congress on Monday demanded a "comprehensive probe" into the alleged role of the Prime Minister's Office and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in helping fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya flee the country.

Vijay Mallya, CBI and the BJP have cheated the country and now it was time to fix the responsibility, Congress's communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

Asked which agency would they want to probe the case, Mr Surjewala said that there were "still bigger institutions" left in the country than the Narendra Modi government.

He said since the Prime Minister's Office, the Finance Minister and his office, the CBI, the State Bank of India and other banks, fall in the circle of suspicion, a "high level probe" is required.

Mr Surjewala also demanded that the Prime Minister give a statement over the issue and dismiss the finance minister.

"Operation Cover-Up' in 'MallyaGate' stands uncovered! Complicity, collusion, connivance and collaboration of the Modi government at the highest level has been unmasked. Nothing can absolve Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the 'Vijay Mallya Escape'," he alleged in a statement.

Mr Surjewala also alleged that the CBI shifted its stance on the Mallya case thrice, and asked who in the PMO had nudged the investigation agency. He also accused the consortium of 17 banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) of collusion and asked who directed them not to act against Vijay Mallya.

The Congress demands that there should be a "comprehensive probe" in the role of the PMO, Finance Minister, Finance Ministry officials, the CBI, including the then director Anil Sinha, Joint Director AK Sharma, SP Harshita Attaluri, and the consortium of banks, particularly management of State Bank of India, in not acting against Vijay Mallya, Mr Surjewala said.

