Probe Agency's Challenge To Hemant Soren's Bail Dismissed By Supreme Court

The Supreme Court today dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's petition challenging the bail granted to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

The Jharkhand High Court while granting bail to Hemant Soren on June 28 had said that records do not indicate his "direct involvement" in the alleged scam.

The Supreme Court opined that the Jharkhand High Court's judgment was "very well reasoned."

"We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order," the bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said.

Hemant Soren was sworn in as Chief Minister of Jharkhand earlier this month, completing a five-month political arc stretching from January - when he quit minutes before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.