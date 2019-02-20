Probe Agency Conducts Raids Across Multiple Locations Over IL&FS Crisis

IL&FS has defaulted on payment of loans to SIDBI and along with its subsidiaries has a combined debt of over Rs 91,000 crore.

All India | | Updated: February 20, 2019 15:01 IST
New Delhi: 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted searches at multiple locations in connection with the IL&FS payment default crisis, the officials said.

They said the central probe agency has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the alleged payment default case and raids were being conducted against executives linked to the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (ILFS).

The raids are on in Mumbai and locations in Delhi-NCR, they said.

The debt crisis at the infrastructure lender came to light following a series of defaults by its group companies beginning September 2018.

