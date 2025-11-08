Probe Agency Attaches Properties Worth Rs 67 Crore Linked To PFI, SDPI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Headquarters Office, has provisionally attached eight immovable properties valued at Rs 67.03 crore, beneficially owned and controlled by the banned organization Popular Front of India (PFI).

The attached assets were held in the names of various trusts and the political front of PFI - the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

ED initiated investigations against PFI and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, based on multiple FIRs registered by the NIA and other law enforcement agencies.

The probe revealed that PFI office-bearers and members conspired to raise funds from domestic and foreign sources, including through hawala and donations, to finance terrorist activities across India.

The investigation also uncovered that SDPI functioned as PFI's political arm and was financially and operationally dependent on it. PFI allegedly maintained secret records of expenses incurred for SDPI, and funds were raised under the guise of social and relief activities.

According to ED, the proceeds were utilized to further a conspiracy to carry out violent and terrorist acts aimed at forming an "Islamic Nation of India," threatening the country's unity and secular fabric.

So far, the ED has quantified the proceeds of crime at Rs 131 crore and arrested 28 leaders and cadres of PFI, including SDPI National President M.K. Faizy. Searches also led to the seizure of records detailing PFI's properties and training activities conducted under dummy ownership.

The attached entities include Green Valley Foundation, Alappuzha Social Cultural & Education Trust, Pandalam Educational and Cultural Trust, and others. With this latest action, total attachments in the case now stand at Rs 129 crore. Further investigation is underway.