Officer 'Under A Cloud' Can't Probe Aircel Maxis Case, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court said no officer investigating the 2G spectrum case should be "under any cloud"

An officer "under a cloud" cannot investigate the Aircel Maxis case, the Supreme Court said, but it left the decision on the government whether the officer should be investigated. Rajeshwar Singh, who is leading the investigation in the case against former Union minister P Chidambaram, is facing a case of disproportionate assets. The court was hearing a petition from a journalist which called for investigation against the officer.

The government has assured the court that it will take Aircel Maxis case to its logical end and will not protect anyone.

Earlier today, the court had said the Centre's report on the 2G spectrum scam is "sensitive" and "involves national security". "An officer who is under a cloud cannot investigate the case," the court had said. "We have to decide whether we can order a probe against Rajeshwar Singh," the court had said.

The officer, who was promoted last year and put in charge of the investigation against Mr Chidambaram, has sued the journalist. His petition said the issue in Rajneesh Kapur's petition relates to seven-year-old case, in which he has been cleared by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Central Vigilance Commission