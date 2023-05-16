Priyanka Gandhi's Post On 'New Friends' In Karnataka A Hit On Internet

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned extensively during Karnataka polls.

Congress leader Priyaka Gandhi Vadra posted a sweet photo on her Instagram handle that shows her with an elephant during her campaign in Karnataka. The elephant's trunk is placed on her head in such a way that it looks like the animal is blessing her. The photo was posted a few minutes ago and has received more than 4,000 likes. Users have posted many heart emojis and comments on the photo, congratulating Mrs Gandhi Vadra for her party's win in Karnataka Assembly elections.

"Made new friends during Karnataka campaign," the Congress leader said in the caption of the post. Mrs Gandhi Vadra is seen smiling as the elephant's trunk rests on her head.

She used the emojis of elephant, heart and goat in her post to signify the other pictures in the carousel.

In the second photo, the Congress leader is seen smiling while keeping her hand on the elephant's trunk. The collection also includes a picture of her interaction with locals where she is also petting a goat.

"Omg lovely," one user commented. "Awwww how cute is the P," said another.

"Masha allah," a third user said on Instagram.

The BJP lost its only bastion in the south, with the Congress winning 137 of Karnataka's 244 seats in the May 13 results. It was a record in terms of both seats and vote share for the Congress party in more than years. The BJP won 65 and HD Kumaraswamy's JD(S) 19 seats.

Congratulating party workers for the victory, Mrs Gandhi Vadra had said that Congress' campaign, focussed on the issue of highlighting people's concern, was a hit.

She had run a high-octane campaign for Karnataka elections and addressed 13 public meetings, besides participating in 12 road shows. Mrs Gandhi Vadra had also held two women's meetings and a workers' meet.