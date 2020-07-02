Priyanka Gandhi's Lucknow Plan Revealed After Notice To Vacate Bungalow

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's plan to shift base earlier this year were derailed by the coronavirus lockdown

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been planning to move out of Delhi to Lucknow as the base camp for her political plans to resurrect the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. The notice yesterday to vacate her government bungalow has accelerated her plans, say sources.

The Congress general secretary was served notice yesterday to vacate by August 1 the bungalow allotted to her in 1997 for security reasons. The notice said the allotment stands cancelled as she is no longer an SPG (Special Protection Group) protectee. She was also asked to pay dues of Rs 3.26 lakh, which she did immediately online.

The Congress said the government's step reflected the "deep hatred and vendetta of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" towards the Congress leadership.

Priyanka Gandhi's plans to shift base earlier this year were derailed by the coronavirus lockdown, say Congress sources. Her daughter Miraya has board exams this year and she has been waiting for those to get over before relocating.

The Congress leader has finalised a home in Lucknow - it is the house that belonged to Congress leader Shiela Kaul, the aunt of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi's grandmother.

Sources say Priyanka Gandhi has decided to use that house as her base in UP, for meetings with party workers ahead of assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

"The decision to shift had been taken earlier. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had been functioning in spurts from Lucknow. She led from the front, riding in a motor bike to evade the police while protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state," a Congress leader said.

Her brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi - the Congress president -- will use the home when they make trips to Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi will keep a home in Delhi too, party leaders said, but she will spend a significant amount of time in Uttar Pradesh to try and revive the Congress after its abysmal performance in assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Last year, Priyanka Gandhi's campaign in UP for the national election came a cropper as the Congress not only failed to win more than one out of 80 seats in India's most politically vital state but even lost one of its two family strongholds - Amethi, which had voted Rahul Gandhi for three terms.