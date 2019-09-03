Priyanka Gandhi Urges Government To Accept 'Historic Slowdown' Of Economy

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today attacked the government over state of the economy

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today attacked the government over the state of the economy and said it should now admit that there is a "historic slowdown" and move towards resolving it.

She said the slowdown was for everyone to see and asked till when will the government run by "managing headlines".

"Telling a lie a hundred times does not turn it into truth. The BJP government should accept that there is a historic slowdown in the economy and they should move towards taking measures to resolve it," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

किसी झूठ को सौ बार कहने से झूठ सच नहीं हो जाता। BJP सरकार को ये स्वीकार करना चाहिए कि अर्थव्यवस्था में ऐतिहासिक मंदी है और उन्हें इसे हल करने के उपायों की तरफ बढ़ना चाहिए।



मंदी का हाल सबके सामने है। सरकार कब तक हेडलाइन मैनेजमेंट से काम चलाएगी? #economyhttps://t.co/lRqmm3ngTt - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 3, 2019

"The slowdown is before everyone. Till when will the government keep running with headline management," she said.

Her attack comes after the GDP growth fell to 5 per cent for the quarter ending June, the lowest reported in over six years.



