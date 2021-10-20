'Heard Yogi Ji's So Hurt By This Pic...': Priyanka Gandhi On Cops' Selfie

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on her to visit the family of a custodial death victim in Agra.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is apparently so annoyed with policewomen who posed for selfies with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that he is contemplating action against them, the Congress leader said on Friday, offering to be punished instead.

"I am hearing that Yogi ji is so hurt with this picture that he wants to take action against these policewomen. If it is a crime to take pictures with me, then I should the one who is punished for it. It does not suit the government to spoil the career of these hardworking and loyal policewomen," she tweeted in Hindi.

खबर आ रही है कि इस तस्वीर से योगी जी इतने व्यथित हो गए कि इन महिला पुलिसकर्मियों पर कार्यवाही करना चाहते हैं।



अगर मेरे साथ तस्वीर लेना गुनाह है तो इसकी सजा भी मुझे मिले, इन कर्मठ और निष्ठावान पुलिसकर्मियों का कैरियर ख़राब करना सरकार को शोभा नहीं देता। pic.twitter.com/6wiGunRFEe — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 20, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday had paused for selfies with a group of policewomen on her way to Uttar Pradesh's Agra to meet the family of a man who died in police custody as she was stopped and taken into detention before being allowed to proceed.

The Congress leader was seen smiling ear-to-ear as several female officers jostled to get the perfect shot on their cellphones.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way to Agra to meet the family members of a man who died in police custody, was stopped at the Lucknow-Agra expressway on Wednesday by the police. She was later allowed to go after being detained.

The police said the Congress general secretary was stopped as the Agra district magistrate had requested not to allow any political personality to go there following the man's death.

This was the second such standoff with the police for the Congress leader who had been detained earlier this month to stop her from visiting the families of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The Congress claimed the UP government was trying to prevent her from talking to the family of an Arun Valmiki, who was accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh.

After she was stopped Ms Gandhi Vadra tweeted, asking "what is the government so afraid of?"

"Arun Valmiki died in police custody. His family is seeking justice. I want to visit that family. What is the UP government afraid of? Why am I being stopped? Today is Lord Valmiki Jayanti... PM Modi spoke big on Buddha but this is attacking his message," she tweeted in Hindi.