Priyanka Gandhi Vadra In Rae Bareli After Attack On Congress Legislator

Priyanka Gandhi told the party leaders that she would now take this battle to its logical conclusion

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi flew to Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday to meet Congress legislator Aditi Singh and members of the zila panchayat who had been injured in an attack on them on Tuesday.

Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Rae Bareli in the afternoon and went to the zila panchayat office to meet members who had been assaulted on Tuesday.

Aditi Singh and members of the zila panchayat were on their way to vote on a no-confidence motion against the zila panchayat head Avadesh Singh when they were attacked by a group of men in which three cars in the convoy overturned.

Avadesh Singh is the brother of Dinesh Pratap Singh, the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Rae Bareli, going up against UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Aditi Singh has blamed Dinesh Singh and his brother for the attack. An FIR has been registered against Dinesh Singh, his brother and 12 others.

Aditi Singh alleged that some zila panchayat members are missing after the incident.

Priyanka Gandhi told the party leaders that she would now take this battle to its logical conclusion. "Ab yeh meri ladai hai. Aap log pareshan na ho," she said.

Inspector General of Police SK Bhagat said that necessary action was being taken in the matter.

