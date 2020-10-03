Priyanka Gandhi Vadra In Driver's Seat For Rahul Gandhi's Visit To Hathras

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen driving brother Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen driving brother Rahul Gandhi as the two led a delegation of party MPs to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Saturday afternoon to meet the family of the 20-year-old Dalit woman who died after she was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped.

Priyanka Gandhi was seen driving a silver Toyota Innova with her brother Rahul Gandhi sitting next to her. They were headed to the DND toll plaza. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also posted a picture of him driving a car and said he was headed to Hathras, about 200 km from the national capital.

A large number of policemen lined the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border with barricades on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway.

"Congress MPs under the leadership of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will go to Hathras today afternoon to meet the grieving family of the 19-year old-daughter of Uttar Pradesh, who was brutally assaulted & murdered," Congress general secretary K C Venugopal tweeted.

On Thursday, the Gandhis along with several party leaders and workers were briefly arrested by the police and sent back to Delhi, after they tried to visit Hathras to meet the family of the Dalit woman.