Priyanka Gandhi To Address Rally In Jyotiraditya Scindia's Home Turf Tomorrow

In a boost to Congress campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday address a public rally in the crucial Gwalior-Chambal region, which is home turf of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Priyanka Gandhi had started the Congress campaign in Madhya Pradesh in June with a rally in Jabalpur and announced party's five promises including assistance of Rs 1500 per month to women of the state. Priyanka Gandhi's campaign and five promises made by Congress are seen to have played a key role in Congress victory in Karnataka elections earlier this year.

Her rally in Gwalior comes two days after the Congress announced implementation of Gruhalakshmi scheme in Karnataka for direct transfer of Rs 2000 every month to woman head of the family.

Party sources said that Priyanka Gandhi has played a role in taking this scheme to Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had launched a new scheme from Jabalpur two days before Priyanka Gandhi's rally last month under which Rs 1000 are being given to eligible woman in the state. Chouhan had said that with the amount under the Ladli Bahna Yojana will be increased in the future.

Jabalpur has significance in terms of tribal votes and Priyanka Gandhi's rally was seen as an effort to focus on a community that is also being actively wooed by the BJP.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was a Congress general secretary along with Priyanka Gandhi before he moved to BJP, is a former MP from Guna and has a hold in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Congress sources said that Priyanka Gandhi's rally will boost the morale of workers and give strength to the party's campaign.

They said that Congress had won many seats in Chambal region in the 2018 assembly election but many MLAs left the party after Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit.

They said that the region is crucial for the party in its aim to oust the BJP in the assembly polls to be held later this year.

The emerging alliance of opposition parties which has been named INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) is being considered significant in view of upcoming polls and may find a mention during Priyanka Gandhi's rally.

Among the five states where elections will be held later this year, BJP is in power only in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress sources said that Priyanka Gandhi's rallies were effective both in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka in the face of aggressive campaigning by the BJP and the party is hoping for a similar outcome in Madhya Pradesh.

