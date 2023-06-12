Priyanka Gandhi Launches Madhya Pradesh Poll Campaign With Huge Rally

Priyanka Gandhi also visited the banks of river Narmada in Jabalpur ahead of the rally.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi today launched the party's campaign for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections with a massive rally.

Ahead of the rally, Priyanka Gandhi offered prayers at the banks of the river Narmada in Jabalpur, along with state Congress chief Kamal Nath, party MP Vivek Tankha and other party leaders.

Ms Gandhi hit out at the ruling BJP government over issues such as corruption and inflation.

"What has BJP done over the last three years in the state. Can any of you say that your life has improved under the current government?" she asked.

"List of corruption and scams in Madhya Pradesh is longer than abuses against him mentioned by the Prime Minister," she said.

Referring to the party's win in the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, Ms Gandhi said the two states have given a "befitting" reply to BJP.

Jabalpur is at the centre of the state's Mahakoshal region, which has a sizable number of tribal voters. The city is known as the cultural capital of the state.

Vivek Tankha said Ms Gandhi chose Jabalpur to launch the party's poll campaign because party's Bharat Jodo Yatra - led by Rahul Gandhi -did not pass through the region.