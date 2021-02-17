5 Big Points From Delhi Court Verdict Acquitting Priya Ramani

Here are five big observations from today's judgment:
Women can't be punished for raising instances of sexual abuse. The Constitution allows women to put forward her grievances before any forum and at any time.
Priya Ramani's disclosure was in the interest of anti sexual harassment at workplace. (The court also) takes (into) consideration (instances) of systematic abuse at the workplace.
Society must understand the impact of sexual abuse and harassment on its victims. Sexual abuse takes away dignity and self-confidence (and) the social stigma attached with the allegations.
Even a man of (high) social status (standing) can be a sexual harasser.
Right of reputation (referring to MJ Akbar's claim that Ms Ramani's allegations had tarnished his image) cannot be protected at the cost of right to dignity.