Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi By BJP For 'Baseless Allegations'

Rahul Gandhi alleged a scam in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal with France.

Targeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi for levelling "baseless allegations" against the government on the Rafale deal in his speech during the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the BJP has moved a privilege motion against him.

"While participating in the discussion, he made serious, baseless and wild allegations against the government and particularly against the Prime Minister with regard to Rafale deal," said a statement from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Prahlad Joshi.

Mr Gandhi, during his speech, said the price per plane during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime was Rs 520 crore but when Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to France and due to "some magic powers", the price per plane rose to Rs 1,600 crore.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) stated that under pressure from the PM, (Defence Minister) Nirmala Sitharaman told lies to the nation. He further alleged that the PM cheated his own army on dealing with China on Doklam issue," it added.

"...(Rahul Gandhi''s) statement was baseless, malicious and amounting to bring disrepute to the PM and the Defence Minister, it was made to mislead the Members and the House," it noted.