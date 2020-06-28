Private Hospitals Can't Reject Patients With COVID-Like Symptoms In Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order, directing private hospitals to not deny treatment to patients with coronavirus and those with COVID-19 like symptoms.
"Non-compliance of this order will attract punishment under sections of Disaster Management Act 2005," the order read.
Meanwhile, people coming from Maharashtra will be placed in seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine in Karnataka, the state government said.
People coming from other states will have to undergo 14-day home quarantine.
