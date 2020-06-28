Private Hospitals Can't Reject Patients With COVID-Like Symptoms In Karnataka

Patients with COVID-19 like symptoms can't be denied treatment at Karnataka's private hospitals (File)

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order, directing private hospitals to not deny treatment to patients with coronavirus and those with COVID-19 like symptoms.

"Non-compliance of this order will attract punishment under sections of Disaster Management Act 2005," the order read.

Meanwhile, people coming from Maharashtra will be placed in seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine in Karnataka, the state government said.

People coming from other states will have to undergo 14-day home quarantine.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)