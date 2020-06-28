Private Hospitals Can't Reject Patients With COVID-Like Symptoms In Karnataka

"Non-compliance of this order will attract punishment under sections of Disaster Management Act 2005," the official order read.

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order, directing private hospitals to not deny treatment to patients with coronavirus and those with COVID-19 like symptoms.

Meanwhile, people coming from Maharashtra will be placed in seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine in Karnataka, the state government said.

People coming from other states will have to undergo 14-day home quarantine.

