Prithviraj Chavan Had Sensed Irregularities In Maharashtra Bank: BJP

BJP said it was on the instructions of Chavan that the RBI dissolved the board of directors (File)

The BJP on Saturday said it was former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan - a Congress leader - who had sensed "violations" in the functioning of the Maharashtra Cooperative Bank.

The bank is at the centre of a political firestorm in the run-up to next month's assembly elections since the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a case against Sharad Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and others.

Dismissing allegations that the ED case was politically motivated, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil told reporters, "The investigation and the FIR against Ajit Pawar and several leaders across the parties took place on the orders of the Bombay High Court. The government has no intention to create trouble or shame any politician".

Mr Patil, a Revenue Minister, said the then CM Prithviraj Chavan allegedly sensed "violations" which caused financial losses to the bank.

"It was on the instructions of Chavan that the RBI dissolved the board of directors of the bank," Mr Patil said.

"The incumbent government has no active role in any investigation or complaint filed against the former board of directors on the bank of cooperative societies. We are giving information and reports as directed by the Bombay High Court," he added.

