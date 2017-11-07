'Prince' Of Oudh Dies Lonely In His Jungle Palace In Heart Of Delhi

Ali Raza, was also known as Cyrus

In a forest in the heart of Delhi, a family of three claiming to be the last descendants of the Oudh royalty lived for years, isolated and cloaked in mystery. Ali Raza, who claimed to be the prince of Oudh and the royal family's last survivor, died alone at the Malcha Mahal in September.His body was found on September 2, lying in an old, broken-down couch at the decrepit palace allotted to his family by the government in 1985. The police believe he was about to have a meal when he died.His sister Sakina had reportedly died some months ago in the 700-year-old palace that has no doors or windows or even electricity and water.The pair made headlines when it was discovered in the 1990s that they had lived with their mother's corpse for months. The Begum of Oudh, Wilayat Mahal, allegedly took poison.The family claimed they were direct descendants of the kings of Oudh or Awadh, known for opulence and luxury.The feisty begum parked herself at a guest house at the New Delhi railway Station with her children and a pack of hounds, demanding land that she claimed had been taken away in Lucknow by the government. The family was allotted the Malcha Mahal, a hunting lodge deep in forests right next to the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri. They started living there in complete isolation, protected by ferocious dogs.Old pictures show the Begum posing inside the lodge, its beds and floors covered in Persian carpets and expensive porcelain crockery on a table."She hung a metal sign outside: Entry restricted. Cautious of hound dogs. Proclamation: Intruders shall be gundown (sic)," according to a BBC journalist.Ali Raza, also known as Cyrus, said his mother had consumed crushed diamonds from her jewels to kill herself.The prince's death was discovered only when a police team from Nagaland, posted near the Malcha Mahal, told them he had not been spotted roaming the jungles for a while.In the last few years, the prince was reduced to begging for food and depending on the goodwill of the few who knew the family.The tenth and last Nawab, Wajid Ali Shah, ruled Awadh for nine years till 1856, and died near Kolkata in 1887.