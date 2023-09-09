PM Modi's Opening Address At G20 Summit: Full Statement

Energy transition is a significant need of the 21st century world, PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed world leaders to the two-day G20 Summit in Delhi. The heads of states and representatives of nations arrived at the Summit venue - Bharat Mandapam - where they shared laughs and handshakes with PM Modi.

In his opening remarks at the G20 Leaders' Summit, PM Modi mentioned a wide range of issues and highlighted the success of India's Moon Mission - Chandrayaan-3. Read the full statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here:

"Friends,

India is a land of diversity of faith, spirituality, and traditions. Many major religions of the world were born here, and every religion of the world has found respect here.

As the 'Mother of Democracy,' our belief in dialogue and democratic principles has been unwavering since time immemorial. Our global conduct is rooted in the fundamental principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which means 'world is one family.'

This very notion of considering the world as one family also connects every Indian with the sense of responsibility of 'One Earth'. It is with this spirit of 'One Earth' that India has initiated the 'Lifestyle for Environment Mission.' With India's initiative and your support, the entire world is celebrating the 'International Year of Millets' this year, in alignment with the principles of Climate Security. In line with this spirit, India launched the 'Green Grids Initiative - One Sun, One World, One Grid', at COP-26.

Today, India stands among the countries where a large-scale solar revolution is underway. Millions of Indian farmers have embraced natural farming. This is a big campaign to protect human health as well as the health of the soil and the Earth. We have also launched the 'National Green Hydrogen Mission' in India to boost green hydrogen production. During India's G-20 presidency, we have also taken significant steps toward creating a Global Hydrogen Ecosystem.

Friends,

Keeping in mind the challenge of climate change, energy transition is a significant need of the 21st century world. Trillions of dollars are required for an inclusive energy transition. Naturally, developed countries play a very crucial role in this.

Along with India, all the countries of the Global South are pleased that developed countries have taken a positive initiative this year, in 2023. Developed countries have expressed their willingness to fulfill their commitment of 100 billion dollars for climate finance for the first time.

By adopting the 'Green Development Pact,' G-20 has also reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable and green growth.

Friends,

With the spirit of collective effort, today, India has some suggestions on this G-20 platform.

Today, the need of the hour is that all countries should work together in the field of fuel blending. Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global level to take ethanol blending in petrol up to 20 percent."

Alternatively, we could work on developing another blending mix for the greater global good, one that ensures a stable energy supply while also contributing to climate security.

In this context, today, we are launching the Global Biofuel Alliance. India invites all of you to join this initiative.

Friends,

Keeping the environment in mind, discussions on Carbon Credit have been ongoing for decades. Carbon Credit emphasizes what should not be done; it has a negative perspective.

As a result, what positive steps should be taken, often do not receive adequate attention. There is a lack of encouragement for positive initiatives.

Green Credit shows us the way forward. To promote this positive thinking, I propose that G-20 countries start working on a 'Green Credit Initiative.'

Friends,

You are all familiar with the success of India's Moon Mission, Chandrayaan. The data obtained from it will be beneficial for all of humanity. With the same spirit, India is proposing the launch of the 'G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation.'

The climate and weather data obtained from this will be shared with all the countries, especially the countries of the Global South. India invites all G-20 countries to join this initiative.

Friends,

Once again, a very warm welcome and congratulations to all of you. Now, I am eager to hear your thoughts."