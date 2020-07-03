PM Visits Forward Post In Ladakh Days After Clash With China. See Pics

According to the Prime Minister's office, he was at a forward location in Nimu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Leh early this morning to review the situation in Ladakh after the June 15 clash in which 20 soldiers were killed in line of duty in a face-off with Chinese troops. PM Modi is presently at "one of the forward locations in Nimu", his office said in a statement. "He reached there early in the morning. He is interacting with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police). Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus," the statement read.

PM Modi sitting in a camouflage tent with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane as he spoke to the troops.

