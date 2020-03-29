'Nothing Big Or Little': PM Modi To Man Who Donated Rs 501 To COVID-19 Fund

Every single contribution matters. It shows our collective resolve to defeat COVID-19, PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of a new fund to combat the coronavirus crisis and similar situations arising in the future, instantly drawing a flood of pledges.

When a man tweeted about his contribution of Rs 501 towards the fund, saying it was "just a little donation", the prime minister said that "there's nothing big or little".

"Every single contribution matters. It shows our collective resolve to defeat COVID-19," PM Modi said.

There's nothing big or little.



Every single contribution matters. It shows our collective resolve to defeat COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/ibCnvGNIyo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

The prime minister also thanked a student for his Rs 1,000 contribution, saying the future of the nation is ensuring the nation's future.

"Thats's a brilliant fifty, @ImRaina," PM Modi tweeted when cricketer Suresh Raina pledged Rs 52 lakh -- Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund and another Rs 21 lakh to the UP CM Disaster Relief Fund.

Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji's PM-CARES Fund."

PM Modi on Saturday said: "People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India''s war against COVID-19."

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) has been constituted he said.

This will go a long way in creating a healthier India, he wrote on Twitter.

"It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead," he said.