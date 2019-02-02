PM Modi To Launch BJP Campaign In West Bengal Today: LIVE Updates

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Modi will start the BJP's campaign in West Bengal today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 02, 2019 10:53 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Modi will also inaugurate a 20-km-long Hijli-Narayangarh third line.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start the BJP's campaign in West Bengal today ahead of the Lok Sabha election. He will address two rallies in the state, first at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas, and the second at Durgapur. PM Modi is expected to launch a nearly 300-km-long electrified section of the railways. He will also inaugurate a 20-km-long Hijli-Narayangarh line.

PM Modi will also launch the electrification of the 294-km-long Andal-Sainthia-Pakur-Malda and the Khana-Sainthia sections. This will ease the transportation of coal, stone chips and ballast to north and northeast India in a seamless manner, a statement said.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) had on January 19 organised a mega opposition rally which was attended by leaders of 24 parties from across the country, including the Congress.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega public rally in West Bengal today. The ground, where PM Modi  is suppose to address the mega gathering is seen with people already. The prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally is scheduled to begin at 12pm.
