PM Modi To Launch BJP Campaign In West Bengal Today: LIVE Updates

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Modi will also inaugurate a 20-km-long Hijli-Narayangarh third line.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start the BJP's campaign in West Bengal today ahead of the Lok Sabha election. He will address two rallies in the state, first at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas, and the second at Durgapur. PM Modi is expected to launch a nearly 300-km-long electrified section of the railways. He will also inaugurate a 20-km-long Hijli-Narayangarh line.

PM Modi will also launch the electrification of the 294-km-long Andal-Sainthia-Pakur-Malda and the Khana-Sainthia sections. This will ease the transportation of coal, stone chips and ballast to north and northeast India in a seamless manner, a statement said.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) had on January 19 organised a mega opposition rally which was attended by leaders of 24 parties from across the country, including the Congress.

Here are the LIVE updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies in West Bengal: