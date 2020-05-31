Will 'Enjoy Samosas Together': PM Modi On Australian PM's 'ScoMosas'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison cooked samosas from scratch.

It's not just us Indians who are craving the famous Asian snack samosa, a fried pocket filled with potatoes, onions and other ingredients, amid the ongoing lockdown. Even Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has jumped the bandwagon by taking matters in his own hands and making the delicacy from scratch at home, as food joints in many countries are shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Calling them "ScoMosas", Mr Morrison shared the pictures of the home-cooked samosas on his social media handles today and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their video conference on June 4, saying he would have liked to share the popular snack with his Indian counterpart.

"Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney," he wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

PM Modi was quick to respond and said on Twitter: "Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa!"

India and Australia are scheduled to hold a video meeting on June 4 and are looking forward to deepening their strategic relationship, with a range of pacts from defence to trade in strategic sectors expected to be signed, according to reports.