Highlights: 'Rise Of Extremism Greatest Threat To Global Peace,' Says PM At SCO Meet

PM Modi virtually addresses the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today led the Indian delegation virtually at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being held in Tajik capital city of Dushanbe.

The summit is being attended by the leaders of the SCO member states, observer states, secretary general of the SCO, executive director of the SCO regional anti-terrorist structure, the president of Turkmenistan and other invited guests.

This is the first SCO summit being held in a hybrid format and the fourth summit that India is participating in as a full-fledged member of the bloc.

Here are the highlights of PM's address: