Highlights: 'Rise Of Extremism Greatest Threat To Global Peace,' Says PM At SCO Meet

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today led the Indian delegation virtually at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being held in Tajik capital city of Dushanbe.
The summit is being attended by the leaders of the SCO member states, observer states, secretary general of the SCO, executive director of the SCO regional anti-terrorist structure, the president of Turkmenistan and other invited guests.
This is the first SCO summit being held in a hybrid format and the fourth summit that India is participating in as a full-fledged member of the bloc.
Here are the highlights of PM's address:
- I congratulate SCO on completing 20 years. I welcome the expansion of the SCO and extend our greetings to Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt for joining the grouping.
- As SCO completes 20 years, it is incumbent upon SCO members to ensure the vision of global peace.
- Today we can see what is happening in Afghanistan. As SCO members it is a must for us all to ensure that there is no radicalisation and extremism on the rise there. There was a time when Afghanistan was a land of peace and prosperity. We must ensure that the country can connect with its ancient roots of peace, tolerance and harmony.
- SCO must work closely together to ensure that there is a growing trust between the member nations.
- Our top priority is to counter extremism and radicalisation... their rise is the greatest threat to global peace.
- We must also aim to increase connectivity in the region and ensure that there is no hindrance in connectivity projects.
- India is helping increase connectivity in Afghanistan via Iran's Chabahar Port. There are also connectivity projects with central Asia. All member states must ensure that connectivity projects must not be affected by the situation on ground. Of course, all this must be done respecting each nation's sovereignty.