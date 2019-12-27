Sanction Of Over 1 Crore Houses Under Awas Yojana Momentous Achievement: PM Modi

I congratulate entire team at @mohua_india (Urban Affairs Ministry) for their hardwork: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today described as a "momentous achievement" the announcement of the urban affairs ministry of sanctioning one crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

Responding to a tweet by Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today that his ministry now has sanctioned over one crore homes under various verticals of PMAY-Urban, PM Modi said it was a "momentous achievement for the urban poor and the middle class".

"This initiative has been marked by transparency, use of technology and rapid implementation. I congratulate entire team at @mohua_india (Urban Affairs Ministry) for their hardwork to ensure every Indian has a roof over their head," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Mr Puri had tweeted, "Delighted to announce that after 50th CSMC meeting today, we have now sanctioned more than One Crore Homes under various verticals of PMAY-Urban, PM Modi's visionary flagship mission to provide #HousingForAll by 2022."