'CRPF Is At The Forefront Keeping Our Nation Safe': PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said, "the CRPF is an outstanding force" on the 82nd Raising Day of the forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others greeted the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel on the 82nd Raising Day on Monday. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu described the CRPF as "peacekeepers of the nation" and praised their " dedication and commitment towards duty".

Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter, the CRPF is an "outstanding force", at the forefront of keeping India safe. "The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired. May the CRPF achieve even greater heights in the coming years," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted CRPF personnel and their families today. Taking to Twitter, Mr Shah said, the CRPF is synonymous with valour, courage and sacrifice. "...Time and again the CRPF has made the nation proud. Their dedication to serve the society during COVID-19 is unparalleled. I join millions of Indians to wish our brave CRPF personnel and their families on 82nd Raising Day," the Home Minister wrote on the microblogging site.

CRPF chief Anand Prakash Maheshwari said, the country is indebted to all the CRPF soldiers who gave their lives for the country.

"We are indebted to all those fallen soldiers who made sacrifices. More than 2,200 heroes have been martyred. This force celebrates their sacrifice and heroism. This country has embellished this force with nearly 2,000 gallantry medals," said Mr Maheshwari.

The CRPF was formed as the 'Crown Representative's Police' on July 27, 1939. It became the Central Reserve Police Force after the enactment of the CRPF Act after Independence on December 28, 1949. The CRPF has 80 years of glorious history in the annals of the country's peace keeping and security.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)