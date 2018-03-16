Prime Minister Narendra Modi Opens Indian Science Congress In Manipur PM Modi said this was the second Science Congress in the northeast in the last 100 years. Over 5,000 invitees are taking part, including 2,000 research scholars and scientists.

PM Modi was received by Najma Heptulla and Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren to the state. Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the five-day Indian Science Congress at the Manipur University here.



"I appeal to the scientists to spend at least 100 hours a year with 100 school students of classes 9 to 11 to teach them the aspects of science. This will go a long way in exposing the students to science," he said in his speech.



Stating that the WHO was planning to eradicate TB from the world in 2030, he said India would accomplish this mission by 2025.



PM Modi appreciated the contribution in space science and said the country would check the brain drain of its scientists.



He urged scientists to help overcome problems like malnutrition and diseases like malaria and Japanese encephalitis.



