Prime Minister Narendra Modi Opens Indian Science Congress In Manipur

"I appeal to the scientists to spend at least 100 hours a year with 100 school students of classes 9 to 11 to teach them the aspects of science. This will go a long way in exposing the students to science," he said in his speech.
PM Modi said this was the second Science Congress in the northeast in the last 100 years. Over 5,000 invitees are taking part, including 2,000 research scholars and scientists.
Stating that the WHO was planning to eradicate TB from the world in 2030, he said India would accomplish this mission by 2025.
He urged scientists to help overcome problems like malnutrition and diseases like malaria and Japanese encephalitis.