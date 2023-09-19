PM Modi Is Now On WhatsApp Channels. Details Here

The Channel "Narendra Modi" has over 17,000 followers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi now has joined WhatsApp Channels, which was launched by Mera last week in over 150 countries, including India. Followers of the Prime Minister's Channel can now can be in touch with him directly on WhatsApp.

A message shared on the Channel this afternoon had a photo of the Prime Minister engrossed in work at his office in the new Parliament building and the caption said: "Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community! It is yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Let's stay connected here! Here's a picture from the new Parliament Building..."

The post got nearly 200 reactions within minutes and the Channel has over 17,000 followers.

Launching the new WhatsApp feature, Meta's chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post said, "Today we're starting to roll out WhatsApp Channels globally and adding thousands of new channels that people can follow in WhatsApp. You can find Channels in the new 'Updates' tab." WhatsApp Channels is a one-way broadcast tool and delivers a private way to receive updates from people and organisations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp."

The move came as Meta made a push to shore up engagement across its social media apps, positioning them as central destinations where content creators can engage with followers.