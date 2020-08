Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, PM Modi tweeted (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

"Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna," PM Modi tweeted in English and Hindi.

