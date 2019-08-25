PM Modi Conferred 'The King Hamad Order Of The Renaissance'

The honour was announced by His Majesty the King of Bahrain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was honoured with "The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance" as he held talks with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on various bilateral and regional issues.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bahrain is significant as it is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance. This was announced by His Majesty the King of Bahrain," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

PM Modi is on the third leg of his three-nation tour to France, the UAE and Bahrain.

PM Modi arrived in the country after wrapping up his visit to the UAE where he held talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed measures to improve trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

PM Modi was also honoured with the ''Order of Zayed'', the UAE's highest civilian award, as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nations.

From Bahrain, PM Modi is scheduled to return to France on Sunday to attend the G7 Summit meeting.

