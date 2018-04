Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday landed back in New Delhi after a two-day informal summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan.The Prime Minister was received at the airport by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.In their talks, PM Modi and President Xi decided to issue strategic guidance to their respective militaries to maintain peace along the border. PM Modi also proposed the goal of building a "new India" adding that China and India face similar tasks on the road to development"We must firmly focus on development, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation , and jointly realize national rejuvenation to create a stable and prosperous Asia," Xi Jinping had said.