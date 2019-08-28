'Prevention With Capital P': Probe Agency Counters P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram faces allegations of money laundering and a court battle is going on

The daily courtroom fight between former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and the Enforcement Directorate also involves lawyers on both sides weaponising words to maximum effect.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Mr Chidambaram, told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that his client was not evasive during questioning by the Enforcement Directorate and has fully cooperated in an alleged money laundering probe involving INX Media.

"You (Enforcement Directorate) want to arrest me, but for what reason? The answer is - to humiliate me, to humiliate me and to humiliate me, all letters of humiliation in capitals, minute by minute and hour by hour," Mr Singhvi said.

While the hearing on extension of interim protection from arrest granted to Mr Chidambaram was going on today in the Supreme Court, the Enforcement Directorate's lawyer made a comeback.

"It's not done for 'humiliation, humiliation, humiliation', as Mr Singhvi said yesterday, but only for prevention, prevention, prevention with capital P," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate.

While opposing protection from arrest to Mr Chidambaram, the probe agency today said the top court would be preventing the Enforcement Directorate from doing its duty if it came to the conclusion that Mr Chidambaram should not be arrested.

"Custodial interrogation is needed because of a well-crafted layering of money laundering by the accused. We have details from various banks across the world and they can't be made public. There are specific rules that these details will be given to the authorities in a sealed cover and to show how sensitive the case is," the probe agency's lawyer said.

Mr Chidambaram's family has alleged that the government's motive was to "demonise and humiliate" him. "We challenge the government to produce a shred of evidence in support of one undisclosed bank account, one undisclosed property or one shell company anywhere in the world," the former Union Minister's son Karti Chidambaram said in a statement on Twitter on Monday. Karti Chidambaram is also an accused in the INX Media case and is out on bail.

They said the Enforcement Directorate filed the case in 2017, whereas the alleged offences alleged are of the period 2007-2008.

Mr Chidambaram has asked the top court to tell the probe agency to show transcripts of his questioning in the alleged money laundering case.

After the CBI filed a First Information Report in May 2017 over alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when Mr Chidambaram was Finance Minister, the Enforcement Directorate filed a case of alleged money laundering.

Mr Chidambaram's lawyer told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that he has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate three times in 2018 and 2019, and the transcripts of questioning would clear the air on whether he had been evasive in his replies, as alleged by the probe agency while seeking his custodial interrogation.

