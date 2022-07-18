Presidential Election 2022 Live Updates: Droupadi Murmu, Yashwant Sinha's Face Off

The President is elected by the members of the Electoral College

Elections to choose the 15th President of India are being held today -- a race between NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and the opposition's Yashwant Sinha

The counting of votes will be held on July 21 and the new President will take oath on July 25, under the schedule announced by the Election Commission.

The President is elected by the members of the Electoral College, comprising elected members of both houses of Parliament and legislative assemblies of all states as well as the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Presidential Election 2022:

Jul 18, 2022 10:34 (IST) Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha urged all MLAs and MPs to vote according to their conscience.







Jul 18, 2022 10:24 (IST) Watch: NDTV reports from NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu's house in Rairangpur, Odisha



Jul 18, 2022 10:18 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Casts His Vote

Jul 18, 2022 10:02 (IST) Cross-voting fears in Maharashtra Congress NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress - the two main opposition parties in Maharashtra - have already held meetings with their legislators to ensure there is no any cross-voting in favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The opposition is concerned as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday claimed that Murmu would get the support of 200 MLAs from the state.

"We will manage to get the votes of 200 MLAs for Droupadi Murmu. We want a very comfortable win for her," he said.

Jul 18, 2022 09:53 (IST) Yashwant Sinha's Appeal Ahead Of Presidential Polls

Yashwant Sinha, the opposition's presidential candidate, on Sunday made a final appeal to all political parties to vote for him in tomorrow's election, in which he is pitted against NDA's presidential pick Droupadi Murmu.

Yashwant Sinha in his statement reiterated that the presidential election is not about the two candidates, but it's a contest between two ideologies. Read Here Yashwant Sinha's Appeal Ahead Of Presidential Polls

Jul 18, 2022 09:48 (IST) 119 MLAs from Telangana to vote for presidential election. Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs will have mock voting at TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad