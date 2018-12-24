President Inaugurates Rock Garden At His Official Telangana Residence

President Ram Nath Kovind and Savita Kovind posed for photographs amid the picturesque surroundings, which were uploaded on the President's social media accounts today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 24, 2018 14:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
President Inaugurates Rock Garden At His Official Telangana Residence

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a rock garden and water cascade at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Telangana


President Ram Nath Kovind today, during the last leg of his four-day visit to Telangana, inaugurated the Palmatum Rock Garden and Water Cascade near the Herbal Garden located at the President's residence in the state. The president was accompanied by his wife, Savita Kovind during his trip to Telangana. President Kovind and Ms Savita Kovind posed for photographs amid the picturesque surroundings, which were uploaded on the President's social media accounts today.

After the inauguration of the Rock Garden, Palm Garden and Water Cascade, he also paid an unscheduled visit to the Camp Office of the Telangana Police at his residence or the Rashtrapati Nilayam, as it is also known. He enquired about the facilities and the working conditions of the police personnel and also had tea with them, according to a tweet from the President's official Twitter handle.

President Kovind and Ms Savita Kovind also took a stroll after inaugurating the Palmatum Rock Garden and water cascade at the herbal garden.

Both can be seen in the photos below, enjoying the picturesque surroundings:

5vc6os0k

President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind take a stroll near the newly-inaugurated water cascade at the President's official residence in Telangana

015ckq6k

President Ram Nath Kovind and Savita Kovind seen near the newly-inaugurated Palmatum Rock Garden

sdtq94b8

A pathway leading to the Palmatum Rock Garden at the Rashtrapati Nilayam

President Ram Nath Kovind during his Telangana visit, met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, at an 'At Home' reception. "This is a rare occasion when the Vice President also attended an 'At Home' hosted by the President at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Telangana," the President's official Twitter handle said in a tweet.

The 'At Home' reception was also attended by senior dignitaries, ministers, officials, leading citizens and academics of Telangana, a press release from the President's office said.

President Kovind, during his Telangana visit, also inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell Anaemia, Thalassemia and other genetic blood disorders at the Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences in Telangana's Karimnagar.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam is situated at Telangana's Secunderabad city.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ram Nath KovindRashtrapati Nilayam GardensTelangana

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Merry Christmas WishesBogibeel BridgeLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsSabarimala TemplePNR StatusTrain StatusBihar Seat ShareMi PlayBest Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................