President Inaugurates Rock Garden At His Official Telangana Residence

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a rock garden and water cascade at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Telangana

President Ram Nath Kovind today, during the last leg of his four-day visit to Telangana, inaugurated the Palmatum Rock Garden and Water Cascade near the Herbal Garden located at the President's residence in the state. The president was accompanied by his wife, Savita Kovind during his trip to Telangana. President Kovind and Ms Savita Kovind posed for photographs amid the picturesque surroundings, which were uploaded on the President's social media accounts today.

After the inauguration of the Rock Garden, Palm Garden and Water Cascade, he also paid an unscheduled visit to the Camp Office of the Telangana Police at his residence or the Rashtrapati Nilayam, as it is also known. He enquired about the facilities and the working conditions of the police personnel and also had tea with them, according to a tweet from the President's official Twitter handle.

President Kovind and Ms Savita Kovind also took a stroll after inaugurating the Palmatum Rock Garden and water cascade at the herbal garden.

Both can be seen in the photos below, enjoying the picturesque surroundings:

President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind take a stroll near the newly-inaugurated water cascade at the President's official residence in Telangana

President Ram Nath Kovind and Savita Kovind seen near the newly-inaugurated Palmatum Rock Garden

A pathway leading to the Palmatum Rock Garden at the Rashtrapati Nilayam

President Ram Nath Kovind during his Telangana visit, met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, at an 'At Home' reception. "This is a rare occasion when the Vice President also attended an 'At Home' hosted by the President at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Telangana," the President's official Twitter handle said in a tweet.

Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, called on President Kovind and also attended the 'At Home'.



This is a rare occasion when the Vice President also attended an 'At Home' hosted by the President at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Telangana. pic.twitter.com/zyvzgNYyAd - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 23, 2018

The 'At Home' reception was also attended by senior dignitaries, ministers, officials, leading citizens and academics of Telangana, a press release from the President's office said.

#PresidentKovind hosted an 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad, Telangana. pic.twitter.com/KwGj8AXoNW - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 23, 2018

President Kovind, during his Telangana visit, also inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell Anaemia, Thalassemia and other genetic blood disorders at the Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences in Telangana's Karimnagar.

#PresidentKovind inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell Anaemia, Thalassemia and other Genetic Blood Disorders at Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences in Karimnagar, Telangana; stresses the role of community awareness & counselling to prevent & manage these disorders. pic.twitter.com/XcNTHYLMTa - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 22, 2018

The Rashtrapati Nilayam is situated at Telangana's Secunderabad city.