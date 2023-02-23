President Murmu To Inaugurate 7th 'Dharma-Dhamma' Conference In Bhopal

Culture ministers of six countries will also participate in the three-day conference. (File)

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the seventh International Dharma-Dhamma Conference in Bhopal on March 3, in which delegates from 16 countries will take part, officials said on Thursday.

Culture ministers of six countries will also participate in the three-day conference, they said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday took stock of the preparations for the conference with senior officials during a meeting held at the city airport, they said.

This conference will be held at Kushabhau Thakre hall in the state capital from March 3-5. The ministerial session of the conference will be chaired by the India Foundation's governing council member Ram Madhav.

The culture ministers of Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Indonesia will participate in a session at the conference to express their views, the officials said.

Intellectuals and research scholars from different universities and states of India, America, South Korea, Thailand, Spain, Vietnam, Mauritius, Russia, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Nepal, Mongolia, France and other countries will take part in the conference.

The conference is being organised by the India Foundation in association with the Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies, an official said.

