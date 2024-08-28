'Enough Is Enough': President On Kolkata Horror, Crimes Against Women

"Even as students, doctors, and citizens were protesting in Kolkata, criminals remained on the prowl elsewhere," President Murmu told the news agency PTI.

"Enough is enough," anguished President Murmu said on crimes against women.

She said that society needs "honest and unbiased self-introspection" and has to ask itself "some difficult questions".

President Murmu said that very often, a "deplorable mindset" sees the female as a "lesser human being, less powerful, less capable, and less intelligent".

"In 12 years since Nirbhaya, countless rapes have been forgotten by society. This "collective amnesia" is obnoxious," she told PTI. A 23-year-old paramedic student, who came to be known as Nirbhaya -- the fearless one -- was raped and brutally assaulted inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six people, before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012.

President Murmu said that societies are "scared to face history resort to collective amnesia". "Time now for India to face history squarely," she said.