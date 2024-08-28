'Enough Is Enough': President On Kolkata Horror, Crimes Against Women

President Droupadi Murmu - in her first public statement on the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata nearly 20 days ago - said she is "dismayed and horrified". She said no civilised society can allow women to be subjected to such atrocities.
President Murmu's Quotes On Crime Against Women
"Even as students, doctors, and citizens were protesting in Kolkata, criminals remained on the prowl elsewhere," President Murmu told the news agency PTI.
"Enough is enough," anguished President Murmu said on crimes against women.
She said that society needs "honest and unbiased self-introspection" and has to ask itself "some difficult questions".
President Murmu said that very often, a "deplorable mindset" sees the female as a "lesser human being, less powerful, less capable, and less intelligent".
"In 12 years since Nirbhaya, countless rapes have been forgotten by society. This "collective amnesia" is obnoxious," she told PTI. A 23-year-old paramedic student, who came to be known as Nirbhaya -- the fearless one -- was raped and brutally assaulted inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six people, before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012.
President Murmu said that societies are "scared to face history resort to collective amnesia". "Time now for India to face history squarely," she said.
"Let us deal with this perversion in a comprehensive manner to curb it right at the beginning," she said.
The rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 has caused nationwide outrage. Junior doctors have refused to see non-emergency patients in many parts of the country. They are demanding justice for the victim and greater safety for women at hospitals.