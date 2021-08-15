Preps On For Jammu and Kashmir Polls, Says PM In Independence Day Speech

PM Modi on Independence Day: PM Modi said development in the region was now visible on the ground. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on India's 75th Independence Day, said preparations were on to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir with work on the redrawing of constituencies on track.

"The Delimitation Commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are on for assembly elections in the future," PM Modi said.

This will be the first election in J&K since it lost its special status under Article 370 in August 2019 and was bifurcated into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Prime Minister said development in the region was now visible on the ground.

"On the one hand, Ladakh is witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure, while on the other hand, Indus Central University will make Ladakh a center of higher education," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister's comments on elections in Jammu and Kashmir come amid calls by political parties in the region for restoration of statehood. Many parties have also expressed objections to "delimitation only in Jammu and Kashmir" when the process would be taken up in 2026 in other states.

In June, at a meeting with 14 J&K parties, PM Modi reportedly said statehood would be restored "at an appropriate time" but urged the parties to get on board with delimitation or the redrawing of assembly constituencies to enable elections. Elections can happen soon after delimitation, it was said in the meeting, according to reports.

PM Modi reportedly told the parties that the Centre is fully committed to the democratic process in J&K. He stressed that holding assembly elections just like the successful District Development Council elections is a priority.